India in a bind as Boult puts a spanner in the works

In the morning, coming in as the last man, he danced around the crease to whip up a delightful cameo of innovation and unorthodoxy.

The edge

Trent Boult’s enterprising 38 extended New Zealand’s lead to 183, giving the hosts a psychological edge as they entered the Basin Reserve ground again on the third day of the first Test here on Sunday.

Then the left-arm swing bowler, rediscovering his rhythm, bowled a compelling spell, varying his pace, harnessing the angles and the wind, and controlling his movement on a pitch that had eased out.

He prised out Prithvi Shaw with a lifting delivery from round the wicket — a backward square-leg was precisely placed to pluck the fended ball — and then brought the sphere back into Cheteshwar Pujara, who shouldered arms and heard the sound of death.

Boult was not finished yet. Big fish Virat Kohli was just getting into his stride when he attempted to pull a quicker short ball from Boult and only succeeding in nicking to ’keeper B-J. Watling.

India was 144 for four with a fighting Ajinkya Rahane (25), who essayed a couple of scorching cuts but was struck on the helmet by a Tim Southee lifter, battling on with a determined Hanuma Vihari (15).

In the morning, India let the initiative slip, unable to blow away the tail; from 225 for seven, New Zealand recovered to 348 all out, a sizeable lead of 183.

This was the critical phase of the match when Colin de Grandhome, Kyle Jamieson and Boult took the game away from India.

All these extra runs meant India was under pressure when it batted again.

Only Mayank Agarwal (58) was able to put together an innings of substance.

Mayank is an organised batsman with temperament and strokes. Even as he keeps the scoreboard moving without getting into a defensive rut, the opener offers stability.

He has a trigger-movement forward but does not commit himself. Mayank can shift his weight to the back-foot with ease.

A cover-drive off Southee was all about timing; so was the off-drive off Trent Boult. Mayank then whipped out a back-foot punch off Southee.

He was a tad unlucky in his dismissal, getting a faint tickle to a delivery down leg-side from Southee.

Judicious mix

In the morning, Grandhomme (43) held the Kiwi innings together.

There is a grace to de Grandhomme’s batting that is hard to miss.

A big-built man, he has a relaxed stance where the bat is held aloft and his movement, either front or back, is decisive.

Between periods of defence, he blasted Ishant to the long-off fence, whipped Bumrah and flicked Ashwin fine.

Importantly, he built partnerships.

He cleverly played second fiddle to Jamieson as the debutant launched into the Indian bowling during the whirlwind 71-run eighth-wicket stand.

Jamieson, all of 6’8”, is a natural striker who uses his reach. He twice pulled Shami for the maximum, one of them was a top-edge.

And Jamieson (44) clubbed Ashwin for two 6s, both between long-on and mid-wicket.

The off-spinner continued to flight and the dip in his bowling produced the fatal mis-hit from Jamieson.

There was further sting in New Zealand’s tail with Boult assuming centrestage with his brand of strokeplay.

Ishant, who fired out Boult with a short-pitched one for his fifth wicket, was easily the pick with his consistency, off-stump line and bounce.

Turn and bounce

Ashwin also bowled well. He spun one from middle to leg to have Grandhomme — the Kiwi attempted to turn the ball — caught behind.

Whenever he flighted, there was some turn and bounce.

If India sets a reasonable target, Ashwin could be a factor in the fourth innings.

Jasprit Bumrah snared Watling with a short-pitched ball outside off first thing in the morning, but this was an innings where he largely struggled. Bumrah needs to pitch the ball up in these conditions.