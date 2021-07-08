India has the momentum, says Harmanpreet

Victory in last ODI has given team confidence going into the T20s

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur believes India has the momentum going into the Twenty 20 series against England, starting at Northampton on Friday. The captain said the players were in a confident frame of mind after victory in the last One-Day International at Worcester.

However, that win came after India had conceded the series, having lost the first two matches. “The way we bowled and fielded in the second ODI was outstanding,” Harmanpreet said.

“Things are not easy when you are playing international cricket after a long gap. The win in the last match is very important and we hope to carry forward the momentum,” she said.

About her own poor form, Harmanpreet said lack of preparation and COVID-19 infection had impacted her batting.

“I am someone who likes to work every day,” she said. “In international cricket, you just cannot come in (after a break) and hope to get things (right straightaway). After five innings (on this tour), I know the areas that I have to work on.”

Pat for Sneh

About Sneh Rana, a revelation on the tour, she said the spinning all-rounder brought balance to the team. “We need players like her who can contribute with both and ball,” the skipper said.