India gets extra warm-up game before Oz Tests

27 October 2020

CA accedes to BCCI request; first practice match will clash with white-ball series

India is set to play two warm-up games — instead of one, as originally scheduled — ahead of the four-Test series in Australia.

According to the provisional itinerary shared by Cricket Australia (CA) with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the tourists were offered a solitary practice match, a day-night affair in Adelaide from December 11 to 13, ahead of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

But considering that there has been no First Class cricket for the Indian players since the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy in March, the BCCI had asked for an additional warm-up tie. The Hindu understands that CA has acceded to the request.

Cramped schedule

Since the itinerary is cramped, the first warm-up game — to be played either in Canberra or at a venue in Sydney — will clash with the limited-over series.

It will be followed by a three-day floodlit tie at the Sydney Cricket Ground before the team departs for Adelaide on December 14.

The change of venue for the day-night practice game was to ensure that the preparation for the Test at the Adelaide Oval isn’t affected.

Besides, since the Australian broadcaster is keen on televising the match, it will have to be hosted at an international venue.

All the 32 India cricketers selected across three formats, including the four back-up bowlers, along with the coaching and support staff, will travel to Australia together immediately after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League on November 10.