India fined for slow over-rate

21 March 2021 23:04 IST

India was fined 40% of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fifth T20I against England here on Saturday.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

