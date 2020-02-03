Cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in final T20I

The Indian cricket team has been fined 20% of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20 International on Sunday.

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction.

On Saturday, the Indian team had been docked 40% of its match fee after falling short of target by two overs in the fourth T20I.

Comments
