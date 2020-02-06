India fined again for slow over rate

Team India was fined 80 percent of its match fees after Wednesday's first One-Day International against New Zealand for a slow over rate, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.
It is the third consecutive match that Virat Kohli's side has been fined for the offence, having been deducted 40 percent following the fourth T20I and 20 percent after the fifth T20I last Sunday.
Kohli accepted the charge after India's four-wicket defeat in Hamilton on Wednesday.
ICC rules state that teams are fined 20 percent of its match fees for every over it falls short in a specified time. India was four overs short before the cut-off point as New Zealand chased down 348.
