January 23, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

In an IPL match at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium some eight months ago, Mark Wood was breathing fire. In a remarkable spell of fast bowling, the England quick claimed five for 14 for Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals.

Wood knows things could well be different in the Test series against India. The focus is more on spin and the wickets that could be encouraging it.

But he feels it would be wrong to assume the pitch would do everything. “It is no good coming here and just rolling over and thinking the pitches will do the work, or it is going to be tough because the pitches are not what we are used to,” he said. “We have to find a way. That is what we will try and do in the game. We will adapt. We have a captain that always wants to take the game forward and isn’t going to sit back. It should be a fun and intense series.”

Wood wants England to create history in India. “We know the challenges here,” he said. “India very rarely lose at home. I think it is almost like a bit of a free hit for us, we can come in here and give it a go and try something a bit different.”

He thinks India has their bases covered. “They have good seam bowlers and spinners, top-quality batsmen,” he said. “But that is the challenge. We made history in Pakistan recently; we were the first team to win every match there. This is another chance to do something historic, and try and beat India in their own conditions.”

Wood said he felt great being part of the English cricket set-up under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. “McCullum and Stokes allow us freedom,” he said. “Everyone has got a voice, whether it is a new lad or an old head. The bigger picture is not all about the outcomes, but it is the way we are playing and whether we can push Test match cricket forward and make people come to watch it.”