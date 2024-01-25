ADVERTISEMENT

England opt to bat against India in opening Test

January 25, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - Hyderabad

K.L. Rahul is set to bat at No 4 in the absence of Virat Kohli

PTI

India players line up during the national anthems before the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England skipper Ben Stokes opted to bat in the opening Test of the five-match series against India here on January 25.

India picked left-arm spinner Axar Patel ahead of Kuldeep Yadav.

K.L. Rahul is set to bat at No 4 in the absence of Virat Kohli, while Srikar Bharat will be the man behind the stumps.

England handed debut cap to lanky left-arm spinner Tom Hartley.

Teams:India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood and Jack Leach.

Related Topics

Test cricket

