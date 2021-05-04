India drops to third in ODI rankings, NZ on top

Men in Blue retain their second spot behind England in T20Is

India retained the second place in the ICC T20I team rankings but dropped a rung to third in the ODI chart following the annual update carried out on Monday.

The Kiwis have replaced reigning world champion England as the No. 1-ranked side in the ODI rankings.

India is trailing top-ranked England (277) by five rating points in the T20 team rankings. During this period, England drew a three-match series against Pakistan 1-1, defeated Australia 2-1 and South Africa 3-0 before losing an away series to India by a 2-3 margin.

New Zealand has also gained in the annual T20I update, moving up from fifth to third after series wins over the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh. Australia has moved the other way, down from third to fifth. In other movements at the top of the T20I rankings table, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have gained one place each to reach eighth and ninth positions, respectively, while the West Indies have dropped two places to 10th.

According to the ICC, these updates eliminate results from 2017-18 and halve the weighting of matches played in 2019-20, which includes the 2019 World Cup.

In the annual update of the ODI Team rankings, India dropped a place to third behind Australia and new table-topper New Zealand.

New Zealand, which defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in their only ODI series during the past year, has advanced two slots after gaining three rating points to reach an aggregate of 121. Australia is second with 118 points while India and England are both on 115, with the former ahead on decimal points.