India doesn’t need money, can’t have cricket now, says Kapil

The legendary Kapil Dev, on Thursday slammed Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the COVID-19 pandemic, saying “India doesn’t need the money” and it is not worth risking lives for a cricket match.

Akhtar, on Wednesday, proposed a closed-door series to jointly raise funds to fight the deadly virus both in India and Pakistan.

Not feasible

Kapil said the proposal is not feasible.

“He is entitled to his opinion but we don’t need to raise the money.

“We have enough. For us, what is important right now is that how our authorities work together to deal with this crisis,” Kapil said.

“The situation is unlikely to get normal anytime soon and organising a cricket game means putting our cricketers at risk which we don’t need to,” he said.