India declare 2nd innings at 181/2, give WI target of 365 to win second Test

July 24, 2023 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - Port of Spain

Only three overs were possible in the afternoon session due to rain as India extended their lead to 301 runs at tea.

PTI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring half a century against West Indies during a partnership with Yashasvi JaiswalÂ on day four of their second cricket Test match at Queen’s Park in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, July 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

India declared their second innings at 181 for 2 during the final session on day four, giving the West Indies a difficult target of 365 to win the second Test here on Sunday.

Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan remained not out on 29 and 52 respectively when the declaration was made on a rain-marred day.

India, who raced to 98 for one before an early lunch was taken due to rain, added 20 runs in three overs with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal (38 off 30) before heavens opened up again at the Queen's Park Oval.

Brief Scores

India: 438 and 181 for 2 in 24 overs (Rohit Sharma 57, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38, Ishan Kishan 52 not out; Shannon Gabriel 1/33).

West Indies 255 all out in 115.4 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75; Alick Athanaze 37; Mohammed Siraj 5/60).

