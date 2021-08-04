Cricket

India cricketers hooked to the Olympic Games

Virat Kohli.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Just like the rest of the world, India’s cricketers in England have been hooked to the Olympics during their preparatory phase in England. According to captain Virat Kohli, the entire squad has been watching the quadrennial extravaganza together.

“We have all been keenly following it. In Durham [last week] at breakfast, we had big screens and televisions which were always running all the Olympic events,” Kohli said.

“Especially our athletes, when they were performing, we were all keenly watching. The whole country and all of us are super proud of our medal winners and also the people who have gone far into the competition, who might have not won medals, but who have competed and given their best.”


