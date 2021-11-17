Cricket

India clubbed with SA, Uganda and Ireland

India was on Wednesday placed in Group B alongside debutant Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men’s cricket World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies from January 14 to February 5, 2022.

A total of 16 teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches.

Defending champion Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A while Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Scotland completes the line-up in the group after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.

Host countries

The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St. Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches.

The top two from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.

The semifinals will be played on February 1 at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and on February 2 at Coolidge Cricket Ground. The final is slated for February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.


