India climb to top spot in World Test Championship standings

With five wins, two losses and one draw, India have 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches and have a point-percentage of 60

March 03, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - Dubai

PTI
Indian and English players greet each other after India won the fourth Test cricket match against England, in Ranchi. File

Indian and English players greet each other after India won the fourth Test cricket match against England, in Ranchi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-time finalists India jumped to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, replacing New Zealand in the latest rankings issued on March 3.

India, who defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test in Ranchi to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, replaced the Kiwis with a stronger points percentage of 64.58.

With five wins, two losses and one draw, India have 62 points in 8 matches, while the Black Caps have 36 from five matches (three wins, two losses) and have a point-percentage of 60.00.

Before the start of the Wellington Test, New Zealand were sitting at the top of the table with 36 points in four games and a points percentage of 75.

But following their massive 172-run defeat, the 2021 WTC champions lost the top spot, slipping to the No 2 position with a points percentage of 60.

Third-placed Australia have closed on the gap after the Wellington Test, gaining 12 crucial points as they now have 78 points from 11 matches (seven wins, three losses and one draw).

Their points percentage has also increased from 55 to 59.09.

The 2023 champions have the opportunity to surpass New Zealand and move up to the second spot if they win the second and final Test at Christchurch from March 8.

India, meanwhile, take on England in the final match of the five-Test series in Dharamsala from March 7.

Australia can climb to the top spot if England beat India in the Dharamsala Test.

