ADVERTISEMENT

India cancel intra-squad match to prioritise net practice ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Published - November 01, 2024 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

India cancels intra-squad match with ‘A’ side in Australia tour for more net practice, focusing on Test series preparation

PTI

Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal of India A leave the field after play during day two of the match between Australia A and India A at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on November 1, 2024, in Mackay, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India has decided to cancel a planned three-day intra-squad match with the ‘A’ side during the upcoming Test tour of Australia as the team management wants to focus on additional net practice to prepare for the marquee five-match showdown starting November 22 in Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

India was scheduled to begin their tour of Australia with a closed-door warm-up match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India A at the WACA in Perth from November 15 to 17. India A are currently in Australia for an unofficial Test series.

However, PTI has learnt that head coach Gautam Gambhir and some senior players want more time in the nets instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ind vs NZ third Test: Washington Sundar’s twin strikes help India keep New Zealand at 92/3 at lunch on day one

Rohit Sharma and his men will head to Australia after a shocking home series loss to New Zealand. Vying for a third straight Test series victory in Australia, the tourists will face added pressure, as a place in the World Test Championship final is also at stake.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is understood that since the bounce of the WACA centre strip resembles that of the Perth Stadium track, all top order batters would prefer more time in the middle.

An intra-squad match might not work in that scenario as if a batter gets out cheaply, then he might not immediately get a chance to bat again on the centre strip.

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks a change from India’s last two tours of Australia when the side played practice games ahead of the main series.

In the lead-up to the 2018-19 series, the ‘Men in Blue’ played a four-day match against Cricket Australia XI. For the 2020-21 tour, they started the red-ball leg with a three-day game against Australia A.

India A and the senior team played an intra-squad match in Johannesburg prior to the first Test against South Africa in Centurion on Boxing Day last year.

Despite the match, Indian batting fell short in the Test. It’s not known whether the outcome of this experiment influenced their decision-making for the Australia series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US