India-C meets India-B

In the most gripping match of the women’s Challenger Trophy, India-C edged out India-A by two runs to book its spot in the final against India-B on Friday.

India-C’s Veda Krishnamurthy, after electing to bat, blazed her way to a 29-ball 47 (7x4, 1x6) as her team finished with 135 in 20 overs. She was supported by Madhuri Mehta (36, 32b, 4x4, 1x6) and wicketkeeper Nuzhat Parween (26, 32b, 4x4).

In reply, India-A opener Priya Punia (60, 44b, 8x4) paved the way for an excellent chase, but once she fell in the 16th over with the score 108 for four, the team lost its way. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Arundhati Reddy took three wickets each for India-C.

Richa, Pooja shine

In the other match, India-B chased down India-C’s 148 with eight balls to spare, thanks to Richa Ghosh (36, 26b, 4x4, 1x6) and Pooja Vastrakar (37, 21b, 6x4). Smriti Mandhana’s India-B topped the table with 14 points in the league stage.

The scores: India-C 135/4 in 20 overs (Veda Krishnamurthy 47, Madhuri Mehta 36, Radha Yadav 3/23) bt India-A 133/9 in 20 overs (Priya Punia 60, Taniya Bhatia 31, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/28, Arundhati Reddy 3/29).

India-C 148/8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 48, Renuka Singh 2/21) lost to India-B 152/5 in 18.4 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 37, Richa Ghosh 36).