India becomes top team across all formats in latest ICC rankings

February 15, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

As a result of the comprehensive victory over Australia in the Nagpur Test, Rohit Sharma and co. claimed the top spot in the latest ICC men’s Test ranking, making it the number-one team across all formats. With 115 points, India sat on the top of the Test ranking table while Australia was placed second with 111 points and England in the third spot with 106 points.

In the ODI rankings, India was ranked the best team with 114 points, closely followed by Australia at the second spot with 112 points. New Zealand secured third position with 111 points.

The T20I ranking list was dominated by India with 267 points, while England was second-placed, just one point behind the table-toppers with 266 points. Pakistan was in the third spot with 258 points.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin jumped to the second spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowlers Rankings following his eight-wicket show against Australia in the opening Test in Nagpur.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who made a successful comeback after almost five months due to a knee injury, has moved up to .the 16th position, courtesy his player-of-the-match winning effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series-opener.

The spin duo haunted Australia in the first Test between by sharing 15 wickets between them as India won by an innings 132 runs inside three days.

In the Test batting chart, India captain Rohit Sharma has been rewarded for his match-defining ton in Nagpur. He gained two spots to be at number eight.

Rohit came to the crease after Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings, then made the wicket look all-but tame with an assured 120 that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who will be out of action for an indefinite period following his horrific car accident, is the other Indian batter in top-10. He is placed seventh.

In contrast Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have paid the price for being dismissed cheaply twice.

Warner has fallen six places to 20th after his scores of 1 and 10, while Khawaja has dropped two spots to 10th after only making 1 and 5 in the first Test.

The Australian duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith occupy the top two positions with Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third spot.

(with inputs from PTI)

