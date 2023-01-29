ADVERTISEMENT

India beats New Zealand by six wickets to level T20 series

January 29, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs

PTI

Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrate after the winning run off Blair Tickner in India vs New Zealand match played at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 to level the the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).

India: 101 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 26 not out; Michael Bracewell 1/13).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US