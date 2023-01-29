HamberMenu
India beats New Zealand by six wickets to level T20 series

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs

January 29, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrate after the winning run off Blair Tickner in India vs New Zealand match played at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrate after the winning run off Blair Tickner in India vs New Zealand match played at Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. V. Krishnan

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 to level the the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).

India: 101 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 26 not out; Michael Bracewell 1/13).

