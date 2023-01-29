India beats New Zealand by six wickets to level T20 series

January 29, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 to level the the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

Brief Scores

New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).

India: 101 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 26 not out; Michael Bracewell 1/13).