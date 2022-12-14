K.L. Rahul wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh in first Test

December 14, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Chattogram

India skipper K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday.

India needs to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

India has opted to play with three spinners and two pacers.

India has never lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

Teams

India: K.L. Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

