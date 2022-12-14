K.L. Rahul wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh in first Test

December 14, 2022 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - Chattogram

India has never lost a Test match to Bangladesh

PTI

India’s captain K.L. Rahul plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on December 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

India skipper K.L. Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday.

India needs to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

ADVERTISEMENT

India has opted to play with three spinners and two pacers.

India has never lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Teams

India: K.L. Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US