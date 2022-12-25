ADVERTISEMENT

India beat Bangladesh by three wickets, win series 2-0

December 25, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - Mirpur

India won the first Test against Bangladesh by 188 runs

PTI

India’s Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the four day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India defeated Bangladesh by three wickets in the second and final Test to clinch the series 2-0 here on December 25.

Chasing 145, India resumed at 45 for four but lost three wickets early before Shreyas Iyer (29 not out) and Ravichandran Ashwin (42 not out) held fort to guide the visitors home in 47 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/63) was the top performer with the ball for Bangladesh. Earlier, India dismissed Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings to set themselves a target of 145.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Litton Das (73) led Bangladesh's fightback on the third day with seven fours in his 98-ball innings.

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/32) removed the dangerous Zakir Hasan (51) just after the southpaw struck a fifty, while Axar (3/58) claimed the scalps of Mehidy (0) and Nurul Hasan (31) in the second session.

India won the first Test by 188 runs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 227 & 231 all out in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Zakir Hasan 51; Axar Patel 3/68).

India: 314 and 145 for 7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 26, Shreyas Iyer 29 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US