Rain delays start of second day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday, (September 28, 2024).

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings at the end of the rain-curtailed opening day on Friday. Only 35 overs could be bowled on the opening day with India pacer Akash Deep accounting for two Bangladeshi batters.

The drizzle in the morning Saturday turned into heavy rain and there is a possibility that play won't be possible until the final session of the day.

The two teams have already left the stadium and former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik, who are a part of on the commentary panel, were also seen leaving the venue.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to wet outfield following overnight rain. India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

