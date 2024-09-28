ADVERTISEMENT

Rain delays start of second day's play in 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh

Updated - September 28, 2024 10:45 am IST - Kanpur

The drizzle in the morning Saturday turned into heavy rain and there is a possibility that play won't be possible until the final session of the day

PTI

Covers placed on the ground following rains, during the second day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy rain delayed the start of action on day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium on Saturday, (September 28, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in their first innings at the end of the rain-curtailed opening day on Friday. Only 35 overs could be bowled on the opening day with India pacer Akash Deep accounting for two Bangladeshi batters.

The drizzle in the morning Saturday turned into heavy rain and there is a possibility that play won't be possible until the final session of the day.

The two teams have already left the stadium and former India players Sunil Gavaskar and Dinesh Karthik, who are a part of on the commentary panel, were also seen leaving the venue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to wet outfield following overnight rain. India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US