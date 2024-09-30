ADVERTISEMENT

Weather-hit India-Bangladesh Test resumes on day four

Updated - September 30, 2024 10:58 am IST - Kanpur

Bangladesh were 107-3 in their first innings when the fourth day began under clear skies in Kanpur with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on six

AFP

India’s Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during the fourth day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the Green Park stadium, Kanpur, Monday (September 30, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Action finally resumed in the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh on Monday’s (September 30, 2024) fourth day after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out Saturday’s (September 29, 2024) and Sunday’s (September 28, 2024) play.

Bangladesh were 107-3 in their first innings when the fourth day began under clear skies in Kanpur with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 40 and Mushfiqur Rahim on six.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday’s (September 27, 2024) opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Chennai opener by 280 runs.

