ADVERTISEMENT

Wet outfield delays day three of India-Bangladesh Test

Updated - September 29, 2024 10:18 am IST - Kanpur

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled

PTI

The second-day game between India and Bangladesh test match was called off due to rainy weather at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next inspection will be around noon ahead of the scheduled lunch.

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day. India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US