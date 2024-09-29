Wet outfield delays day three of India-Bangladesh Test

A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next inspection will be around noon ahead of the scheduled lunch.

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day. India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.