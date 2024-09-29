GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wet outfield delays day three of India-Bangladesh Test

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled

September 29, 2024 - Kanpur

PTI
The second-day game between India and Bangladesh test match was called off due to rainy weather at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Saturday.

The second-day game between India and Bangladesh test match was called off due to rainy weather at Green Park stadium, in Kanpur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

The next inspection will be around noon ahead of the scheduled lunch.

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day. India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

September 29, 2024

