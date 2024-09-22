ADVERTISEMENT

India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in opening Chennai Test

Updated - September 22, 2024 11:38 am IST - Chennai

Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

PTI

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday | Photo Credit: AP

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

Ashwin’s love affair with Chepauk continues

The visitors were 158/4 when bad light had stopped play on day three.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

Brief Scores: India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

Bangladesh 149 and 234 all out in 62.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 82, Shadman Islam 35, Zakir Hasan 33; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/88).

