India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in opening Chennai Test

Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

Updated - September 22, 2024 11:38 am IST - Chennai

PTI
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin shows the ball in his hand as he celebrates his 5-wicket haul on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday | Photo Credit: AP

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

Ashwin’s love affair with Chepauk continues

The visitors were 158/4 when bad light had stopped play on day three.

India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

Brief Scores: India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

Bangladesh 149 and 234 all out in 62.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 82, Shadman Islam 35, Zakir Hasan 33; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/88).

Published - September 22, 2024 11:36 am IST

