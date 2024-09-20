India all out for 376 against Bangladesh

Riding on Ravichandran Ashwin's century and his 199-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, India were all out for a competitive 376 on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

India, who started the day at 339/6, lost all four wickets for the addition of just 37 runs with Jadeja (86) being the first to fall.

Ashwin added 11 more runs to his overnight score of 102 before he was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 113.

The Bangladesh pacer grabbed three wickets (3/55) -- Jadeja, Ashwin and Akash Deep.

Pacer Hasan Mahmud emerged the most successful Bangladesh bowler, snaring five wickets for 83 runs.

Scoreboard: Day 2

India 1st Innings (Overnight 339/6; 80 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal c Islam b Rana 56 Rohit Sharma c Shanto b Mahmud 6 Shubman Gill c Das b Mahmud 0 Virat Kohli c Das b Mahmud 6 Rishabh Pant c Das b Mahmud 39 KL Rahul c Hasan b Mehidy 16 Ravindra Jadeja c Das b Taskin 86 Ravichandran Ashwin c Shanto b Taskin 113 Akash Deep c Shanto b Taskin 17 Jasprit Bumrah c Hasan b Mahmud 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras (B-18, LB-7, NB-4, W-1) 30 Total (all out in 91.2 overs) 376 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-28, 3-34, 4-96, 5-144, 6-144, 7-343, 8-367, 9-374.

Bangladesh Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 21-4-55-3, Hasan Mahmud 22.2-4-83-5, Nahid Rana 18-2-82-1, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 21-2-77-1, Shakib Al Hasan 8-0-50-0, Mominul Haque 1-0-4-0.

