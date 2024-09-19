ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first Test

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:17 am IST - Chennai

It is the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk

PTI

Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrating after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the match between India vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday.

India has gone with three seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing eleven.

Bangladesh too have opted for three pacers on what looks like a seam-friendly Chepauk pitch.

It is the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk. The last time a side elected to bowl here was in 1982.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

