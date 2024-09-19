GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl against India in first Test

It is the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk

Updated - September 19, 2024 10:17 am IST - Chennai

PTI
Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrating after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the match between India vs Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Hasan Mahmud celebrating after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma during the match between India vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Ragu R

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first Test of the two-match series here on Thursday.

India has gone with three seamers — Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj and the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their playing eleven.

Bangladesh too have opted for three pacers on what looks like a seam-friendly Chepauk pitch.

It is the first time in 21 Tests that a team opted to bowl after winning the toss at the Chepauk. The last time a side elected to bowl here was in 1982.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

Published - September 19, 2024 09:47 am IST

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.