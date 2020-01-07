Cricket

India-B and India-C register wins in Women’s Challenger Trophy

India-B registered a 35-run win over India-A in their Women’s Challenger Trophy contest here on Tuesday.

After scoring 139 for four in 20 overs, thanks mainly to V. Vanitha (30) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (34), the team restricted Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to 104 for seven.

India squad to be named on Sunday

The Indian women’s team for the tri-series in Australia and the probables for the subsequent T20 World Cup down under will be picked in Mumbai on Sunday.

The tri-series involving India, England and Australia begins in Canberra on Jan. 31. The teams will play each other twice before the final.

The scores: On Tuesday: India-B 139/4 in 20 overs (V. Vanitha 30, Smriti Mandhana 34, Sneh Rana 2/26) bt India-A 104/7 in 20 overs (Priya Punia 34, Deepti Sharma 33, Anuja Patil 2/19, Sushree Dibyadarshini 2/18).

Monday: India-C 123/7 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 38, Deepti Sharma 2/20) bt India-A 113/6 in 20 overs (Priya Punia 25, Deepti Sharma 34 n.o.).

