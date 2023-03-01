ADVERTISEMENT

India win toss and elect to bat

March 01, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - Indore

Shubman Gill has come in place of K.L. Rahul

PTI

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the third Test against Australia here on Wednesday with young opener Shubman Gill coming in place of K.L. Rahul.

India also decided to rest pace bowler Mohammed Shami, bringing in Umesh Yadav for the game.

Australia also made two changes to the side that lost the second Test by six wickets in New Delhi, bringing in pace-bowling stalwart Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green in place of Pat Cummins and David Warner, who have both returned home.

Australia is being captained by Steve Smith in the match.

India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Related Topics

sport / cricket

