India-Australia First Test: ‘A job well done’: Skipper Bumrah all praise for the team

The joy over a job well done and the need to put team above self were the overwhelming themes that shimmered through ‘Player of the Match’ Jasprit Bumrah’s press-conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday (November 25, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very proud of the team. We were put under pressure in the first innings when we were bowled out for 150. But then the team showed character and that is really special,” the Indian captain said shortly after guiding his men to a 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test.

Bumrah stressed that he focussed on his preparation rather than obsess over the Aussie batters: “I was trying to focus on what I have to do. I don’t know what they were thinking. I wanted to make them play as much as possible because the new ball is crucial over here. Happy that I was able to execute that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being in the present and staying calm were the guiding principles after India was bowled out for 150. “Sometimes when you are bowled out for a low score, you can be a little too desperate. When you try too much, it doesn’t help and the run-scoring gets high. So, the message was, we will be disciplined and make run-making difficult,” Bumrah said.

The spearhead was thrilled with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 161: “This was Jaiswal’s best Test knock because, you know, he has an attacking nature. But in the second innings, he left certain balls as well, took time and batted deep. That gives us a lot of confidence, he has an attacking game but has patience as well and he is ready to adapt.”

And about his former captain Virat Kohli, Bumrah said: “Virat scoring runs is always a great sign. He didn’t look out of touch in the nets as well.”

K.L. Rahul offered solidity atop the batting tree and that pleased Bumrah. “He batted really well in the first innings. In the second innings, he was quite assured. He had a lot of time, looked confident and played his shots. It was an ideal Test innings and I am happy,” the Indian captain said.

Bumrah praised India’s two Test debutants Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar as well. “The biggest positive sign was that they were not nervous at all. It didn’t feel like they were playing for the first time in Australia or it was their first match. They were looking for responsibility and they were more than ready,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.