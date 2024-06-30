ADVERTISEMENT

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is

Published - June 30, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Bridgetown

PTI

India’s Ravindra Jadeja poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Seasoned India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on June 30 announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, joining his illustrious teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding adieu to the format a day after winning the World Cup here.

One of the world's finest fielders, Jadeja said he will continue to play ODIs and Tests.

"With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I've always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats," the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram underneath a picture of him holding the trophy.

"Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind," he added.

Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka back in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

In the T20 World Cup title clash in Barbados on Saturday, India beat South Africa by seven runs to claim their second title in the tournament's history.

The triumph was followed by the duo of Rohit and Kohli announcing their retirement from the format.

Jadeja, a great servant of Indian cricket for more than a decade and half, was not in the best of form in the just-concluded World Cup.

