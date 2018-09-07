India-A will look to rebound from debacle

A wounded India-A will have to regroup quickly against the visiting Australians as the second and final unofficial Test begins at the Alur ground near here on Saturday.

Australia-A will understandably be chuffed following the 98-run victory in the first game, for the tour is seen as preparation for senior team’s trip to the UAE next month to play Pakistan, and a couple of Test hopefuls have delivered.

Likely changes

Pacemen Michael Nesser and Brendan Doggett, most likely to replace the injured duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummings in the UAE, gave good accounts of themselves at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With one more fine show, they may well seal their places.

Left-arm spinner Jon Holland is a little ahead of the curve, after his nine-wicket haul turned the contest Australia’s way.

It remains to be seen if the other two slower bowlers, Ashton Agar and leggie Mitchell Swepson, will be given opportunities to impress.

Matt Renshaw, who missed the first Test with a hamstring injury is likely to play. Wicketkeeper and vice-captain Alex Carey though will return to Australia to be home for the birth of his child, while Peter Handscomb deputises for him.

The focus will also be firmly on captain Mitchell Marsh, another aspirant for a senior team berth, but one who had to endure a twin failure in the last match.

For the Indians, the stakes may be far lower, but coach Rahul Dravid will expect nothing short of a strong reaction from his wards.

Apart from Mayank Agarwal and Ankeet Bawane, the batsmen struggled against both spin and pace. Skipper Shreyas Iyer, by his own high standards, has had a quiet few months and some big runs will be more than welcome.

The teams (from):

India-A: Shreyas Iyer (Capt.), Mayank Agarwal, R. Samarth, A. Easwaran, Ankeet Bawane, Shubman Gill, K.S. Bharat (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K. Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot and Mohammed Siraj.

Australia-A: Mitchell Marsh (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Peter Handscomb (wk), Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Swepson and Chris Tremain.