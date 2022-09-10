India-A v New Zealand-A ‘Test’: No play on third day

Second time entire day’s play is washed out

P. K. Ajith Kumar HUBBALLI
September 10, 2022 18:05 IST

If there had been no rain, Umran Malik could have had a go at the Kiwi batters with his express pace on a responsive wicket and in helpful conditions, and with a red ball, to boot.

If there had been no rain, K.S. Bharat could have played more of his delightful drives in his attempt for a hundred.

But alas! Drizzle turned into rain. The sun barely made an appearance, leaving the outfield wet. Not to mention the overnight rain. That meant there was no play on the third day of the second cricket ‘Test’ between India-A and New-Zealand-A at the KSCA Stadium here on Saturday.

And, it was the second time that the entire day was rained off. After the first day wash-out, the match had begun on Friday, when 66 overs were possible. The host, put in, had made 229 for six when play came to an early end.

So with just a day left, even the first innings of both teams may not be completed. If the weather gets better — despite the forecast — Bharat will resume batting on 74 on Sunday morning.

