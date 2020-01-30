NZ-A vs IND-A: Gill and Vihari put up some fight

Shubman Gill’s run-a-ball 83 was the only high point for India-A as New Zealand-A grabbed the opening day honours in the first ‘Test’ in Christchurch on Thursday.

India-A was all out for 216 in its first innings and New Zealand-A responded strongly, reaching 105 for two at the close.

Put in by Hamish Rutherford, the Indians were soon in a spot of bother at 34 for three in the 17th over at the Hagley Oval.

The 20-year-old Gill found an able ally in skipper Hanuma Vihari (51), and the duo added 119 runs for the fourth wicket.

Having recovered from the early blows that also included the big wicket of opener Mayank Agarwal, the visitors looked on course with both Gill and Vihari in good nick.

However, off-spinner Cole McConchie, who was the second most successful home bowler behind medium-pacer Michael Rae, dismissed Vihari in a bizarre manner.

After Vihari played a sweep directly onto Rachin Ravindra’s shin at silly mid-on, the ball flew towards the wicketkeeper and Dane Cleaver calmly pouched it. Vihari’s knock was a 79-ball effort studded with eight 4s.

After Gill fell to Rae, it did not take the New Zealanders long to wrap up the India-A innings.

The home team lost skipper Rutherford for 28 but his opening partner Will Young (26) was there in the middle when stumps were pulled out.

Ravindra made 47 off 67 balls with seven 4s.

The scores: India-A 216 in 54.1 overs Shubman Gill 83, Hanuma Vihari 51; Michael RAe fou4/54, Colin McConchie 3/33) vs New Zealand-A 105/2 in 33 overs (Hamish Rutherford 28, Will Young 26, Rachin RAvindra 47). Toss: New Zealand-A.