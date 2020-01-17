Cricket

India-A starts with a win against New Zealand XI in first practice game

Batting first, India-A scored 279 for eight in 50 overs and then dismissed New Zealand XI for 187 in 41.1 overs with let-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed getting four wickets.

India-A top-order warmed-up nicely for the upcoming one-day series with a 92-run win against New Zealand XI in the first of the two practice games here on Friday.

Skipper Gill (50, 66b) hit a half-century, adding 89 runs for the second wicket with another specialist opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (93, 103b).

The scores: India-A 279/8 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 93, Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shubman Gill 50) bt New Zealand XI 187 in 41.1 overs (Jakob Bhula 50, Khaleel Ahmed 4/43).

