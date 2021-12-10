India-A edges India-D, wins BCCI senior women’s Challenger title

Rides on Jhansi and Yastika’s knocks to chase down 219

C.H. Jhansi Lakshmi (64, 70b, 9x4) and Yastika Bhatia (86, 102b, 10x4, 1x6) helped India-A score a three-wicket win over India-D in the final of the BCCI senior women’s Challenger Trophy one-day cricket championship at the Mulapadu Cricket Complex here on Thursday.

Chasing 220, India-A was in a spot of bother at 30 for two as off-spinner Keerthy James struck twice in the seventh over.

Then Jhansi and Yastika added 95 for the third wicket. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad impressed for India-D, returning figures of four for 36.

However in the final moments, Sushree Dibyadarshini’s sweep off Rajeshwari and a straight six off Saika, which was the winning boundary, saw India-A achieve the target in style.

Earlier, a chancy knock by opener S. Meghana (45, 44b, 7x4), who was dropped thrice, and a handy contribution from Amanjot Kaur (55 n.o., 74b, 6x4) helped India-D post 219 for eight in 50 overs after being asked to bat.

Meghana finished the tournament with scores of 60, 102, zero and 45.

At 91 for one in 16 overs, India-D looked good for a big score but the advent of spinners put brakes on the scoring rate.

The scores (final):

India-D 219/8 in 50 overs (S. Meghana 45, Amanjot Kaur 55 n.o., Disha Kasat 3/39) lost to India-A 224/7 in 45.4 overs (C.H. Jhansi Lakshmi 64, Yastika Bhatia 86, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4/36).