GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India A dominate proceedings against England Lions on day one of practice game

Left-arm spinner Suthar (3/45) and pacer Akash Deep (2/28) shared five wickets between them

January 12, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
India A ‘s Rajat Patidar. File photo.

India A ‘s Rajat Patidar. File photo. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Opener Rajat Patidar slammed an unbeaten fifty after Manav Suthar snapped three wickets as India 'A' produced a collective effort to reach 123 for one after dismissing England Lions for 233 on the opening day of their two-day practice match here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Suthar (3/45) and pacer Akash Deep (2/28) shared five wickets between them as the hosts dished out a disciplined bowling effort to wrap up the England innings in 51.1 overs at the Narendra Modi stadium B ground here.

Dan Mousley (60) and Ollie Robinson (45) provided some resistance, adding 63 runs but once the latter was dismissed, it again went downhill for England Lions.

Mousley didn't get any more support from the other end and was the last man to be dismissed.

In reply, India produced a solid batting performance with Abhimanyu Easwaran (32) and Rajat Patidar (61 not out) sharing a 73-run opening stand.

After Easwaran was sent back by Brydon Carse (1/23), Patidar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (24 not out) added another 50 runs and were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India A trailing by 110 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, England Lions opener Keaton Jennings (25) and Alex Lees (35) made a good start, sharing 66 runs but Suthar produced a timely run-out to break the partnership.

Two balls later, Akash cleaned up Alex as the visitors slipped to 66 for 2 in 14.2 overs.

With ball in hand, Suthar then rocked the stumps of Josh Bohannon (8) and Oliver Price (7) in successive overs to leave England Lions tottering at 81 for four.

James Rew (1) was then run out by Easwaran as the visitors lost half of their side in the 25th over.

Brief Scores:

England Lions: 233 all out in 51.1 overs (Dan Mousley 60; Manav Suthar 3/45).

India A: 123 for 1 in 26 overs (Rajat Patidar 61 not out; Brydon Carse 1/23).

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.