Ind vs Zim T20I series | India opt to bat against Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I; Sudharsan debuts

India made one change, bringing Sai Sudharsan, who is making his T20I debut, in place of pacer Khaleel Ahmed

Published - July 07, 2024 04:56 pm IST - Harare

PTI
Indian captain Shubman Gill, left, and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on the pitch for the coin toss on the second day of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club, Harare, Sunday July 7, 2024.

Indian captain Shubman Gill, left, and Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza on the pitch for the coin toss on the second day of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club, Harare, Sunday July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat against Zimbabwe in the second T20 International in Harare on July 7.

India made one change, bringing Sai Sudharsan, who is making his T20I debut, in place of pacer Khaleel Ahmed, while Zimbabwe carried the same eleven from last match.

India lost the opening T20I of the five-match series by 13 runs on July 6.

Teams

India: Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara.

