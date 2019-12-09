Ind vs WI | Mixed emotions for Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has fond memories of Thiruvananthapuram. It was here two months ago that he played a couple of match-winning knocks against South Africa-A. Promoted to No. 3 in the second T20I against West Indies, Dube emerged with flying colours, scoring a 30-ball 54.

Under pressure

Dube revealed that he was “nervous” and “under pressure” at the start of his innings, and it was Rohit Sharma who helped him calm his nerves.

“I got the opportunity to bat at number three which was a big deal for me. There was some pressure.

“Rohit bhai asked me to back my ability and helped me calm down. I got the momentum after hitting a six and then I was playing my natural game. I always back my ability to clear any ground and it is my strength,” he said.

Dropped chances

The Mumbai allrounder was happy with his performance, but disappointed that his knock didn’t help the team win. Dube said the dropped chances early on in the visitors’ innings were crucial.

He, however, backed the Men in Blue to bounce back and win the series. “The dropped chances were crucial. It is part of the game. They also dropped some. We had a good total today but we failed to grab our chances. We have a good team and back ourselves to win the series,” he said.

Pleased as punch

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh was pretty pleased with his game-changing spell in the middle overs, which restricted the Indians to a manageable total.

He said it was a “great feeling” to play a part in the victory which has kept the series alive.

Walsh said he worked really hard to find his way into the team. “It has been a roller-coaster ride for me. I put in a lot of work. I did well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and it obviously caught the selectors’ eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it helped me here,” said Walsh.