Cricket

IND vs WI, 4th T20I: Rohit, Pant propel India to 191/5 against West Indies

India's Rishabh Pant runs to his ground during the fourth T20 cricket match against the West Indies, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Lauderhill, Fla. AP/PTI(AP08_06_2022_000434B) | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky
PTI Lauderhill August 06, 2022 23:21 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 23:22 IST

Rishabh Pant and skipper Rohit Sharma missed out on big knocks but made useful enough contributions to propel India to 191 for 5 in the fourth T20I against West Indies on Saturday.

Rohit (33 off 16 balls) and Pant (44 off 31 balls) were the main contributors while Axar Patel struck some meaty blows towards the end to finish unbeaten on 20 off 8 balls.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sanju Samson was more subdued during his 30 not out off 23 balls, often failing to find the boundaries, which prevented India from reaching 200.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For West Indies left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, cricket indeed turned out to be a great leveller as he was smoked for 66 runs off his 4 overs only a week after he had taken a career-best six-wicket haul in the second ODI. It was the most expensive spell by a West Indies bowler in T20Is.

Rohit’s new approach in powerplay might not have produced many big knocks save a half-century but he is certainly showing the way with positive intent upfront.

McCoy went for three sixes and 25 runs in an over. In those three, Rohit had a couple -- a pull over deep mid-wicket and a flat one over long-off.

The one that got him maximum cheers was a slog swept six off Akeal Hosein (1/28 in 4 overs), but in the very next delivery, which was a tad slower and the length slightly shorter, brought about his downfall.

But Rohit’s 33 in a stand of 53 in less than five overs set the tone and gave other batters time and confidence to go after the bowling.

The tendency to preserve wickets and then go after bowling, which has been a bane of Indian T20 teams of the recent past, isn’t visible anymore.

The cushion of the strike-rate gave Pant and Deepak Hooda (21 off 19 balls) close to six overs to produce a 47-run stand, which was the launch-pad for the final flourish from Axar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
cricket
sport
sports event
Read more...