Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat first against West Indies

File picture India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies | Photo Credit: AP

July 27, 2022 19:18 IST

India has won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval

India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.

India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.

The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.

Lineups

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.