Cricket

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI | India wins toss, opts to bat first against West Indies

File picture India’s captain Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies | Photo Credit: AP
AP PORT OF SPAIN July 27, 2022 19:18 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:18 IST

India won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the third one-day international at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday.

India is looking to sweep the three-match series after winning the first ODI by three runs and the second by two wickets.

The West Indies made three changes with all-rounder Jason Holder playing in the series for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bowler Prasidh Krishna replaced Avesh Khan in India's only change from the second ODI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lineups

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Keace Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
cricket
sport
Read more...