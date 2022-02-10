Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI | Rohit’s praise flatters Prasidh

Smith cites top order’s lack of staying ability as reason for loss

India captain Rohit Sharma referred to Prasidh Krishna’s 9-3-12-4 as one of the best spells of fast bowling in India. The rookie pacer was flattered by the compliment.

“That was something very flattering for me because he has been playing cricket for a lot of time, and coming from him, I am very happy,” he said.

“The plan was pretty simple. Hit good lengths, good lines and bowl in the area where the batters needed to push out for scoring runs or block it, so I tried to do my best.”

Prasidh also credited Suryakumar Yadav for his knock to help India out of a hole in conditions challenging for batters. “The timing of it was very important because we had lost quick wickets. Credit to West Indies bowlers because they were bowling good lines and something was happening off the wickets, so Surya’s innings was very important.”

Odean Smith, the all-rounder who was impressive in both the departments after replacing captain Kieron Pollard, attributed the top-order’s inability to occupy the crease as the prime reason for the West Indies falling short. “I must say it was a difficult wicket to bat on, but in the Indian innings two guys stayed out there, batted time and scored runs,” Smith said.