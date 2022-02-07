Ind vs West Indies | Three Indians await COVID test results

Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are waiting for their second negative test result ahead of Wednesday’s second ODI between India and the West Indies. While Dhawan’s status is unclear, Shreyas and Ruturaj are understood to have tested negative on Monday.

If their tests return negative on Tuesday, the duo will be able to resume training on Wednesday. With no training under their belt, they will not be available for the second ODI.

K.L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini trained on Monday after serving quarantine.