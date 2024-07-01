Spirited South Africa steals hearts, India wins Test

Despite South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt’s (122, 314b, 16x4) valiant century, India romped home to a ten-wicket on the final day of the one-off Test at the MAC Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

On an overcast morning, South Africa resumed on 232 for two and needed another 105 runs to make India bat again. Though the odds were stacked against the Proteas on a fourth-day pitch with uneven bounce, the visitors showed great character to take the match into the final session after conceding a 337-run lead on the third day.

Wolvaardt, batting on 93 overnight, flicked Sneh Rana to the fine leg fence to move to 99 and then took a single through the leg-side off Renuka Singh to complete her maiden Test century. Though she started scratchily on Sunday, the 25-year-old right-hander stuck to her gameplan to score her third century of the tour following her twin centuries in the ODIs.

Deepthi Sharma gave India an opening at the other end when she had Marizane Kapp leg-before caught on the backfoot to an off-break. Soon, Sneh got into the act, removing Delmari Tucker, who was dismissed for a pair, caught at covers. The off-spinner got her 10th wicket of the match when she had Sinalo Jafta caught at slip.

Wolvaardt’s vigil ended shortly before lunch when she played down the wrong line to a delivery from left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad that kept low and was trapped in front.

Needing just five more wickets, India would have felt it was inching closer towards an innings win, but Nadine de Klerk (61) frustrated the hosts with her gritty stay in the middle, scoring a patient half-century.

While India kept pegging away, taking three more wickets in the second session, de Klerk held fort at the other end, grinding out the bowling attack, as South Africa managed just 34 runs in 29 overs.

In the final session, de Klerk cut loose, finding a few boundaries by employing the sweep shot to get to her half-century and helping her side wipe out the deficit. By the time Rajeshwari bowled her, South Africa had a lead of 35 runs, which seemed improbable when India amassed 603 for six in the first innings.

Indian openers Shefali Verma and Subha Sathesh then swiftly knocked off the 37-run target to help the home side to its third straight Test win after victories against England and Australia last year.