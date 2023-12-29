IND vs SA second Test | Ravindra Jadeja likely to be available for Cape Town Test

December 29, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CENTURION

Ravindra Jadeja could well be available for India’s second Test against South Africa, starting on January 3. The left-arm spinning all-rounder had been ruled out of the opening Test in Centurion after complaining of upper back spasm on the morning of the first day.

Jadeja seems to be getting better. He bowled a few balls at the SuperSport Park during the break on Thursday, the third – and what proved to be the final – day of the first Test, in which India crashed to a defeat by an innings and 32 runs.

Given that he was in no obvious discomfort while he trained and bowled, he should be available for selection for the Cape Town Test, which India needs to win if it wants to square the two-match series.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan has been added to the Test squad, as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, who had to pull out of the team at the last time, having failed to recover from an ankle injury.

India’s squad for the Cape Town Test

Rohit Sharma (Capt.), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, K.S. Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Avesh Khan.

