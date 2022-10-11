Ind vs SA, 3rd ODI | Dominant India takes ODI series win against South Africa

India won with 185 balls to spare, handing South Africa its third heaviest defeat on runs in ODIs

Indian players with series trophy after winning the 3rd One Day International match between India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India won with 185 balls to spare, handing South Africa its third heaviest defeat on runs in ODIs

India thrashed South Africa by seven wickets and nearly 30 overs to spare in the third one-day international and completed a comeback series win on Tuesday.

After South Africa was bowled out for 99, its lowest ODI total against India, the home side polished off the chase in 19.1 overs. It scored 105-3 in quick time, and the scheduled innings’ break was not needed.

India won with 185 balls to spare, handing South Africa its third heaviest defeat on runs in ODIs.

South Africa won the opener in Lucknow by nine runs. India won in Ranchi by seven wickets and picked the same side. A wet outfield delayed the match for 30 minutes and India won the toss and bowled first, to no surprise.

South Africa was 26-3 after 10 overs.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj removed opener Janneman Malan and No. 3 batter Reeza Hendricks.

Offspinner Washington Sundar got rid of the other opener, Quinton de Kock as the pitch took spin and turn.

Heinrich Klaasen top scored with 34 off 42 deliveries, but he was the second wicket for left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed.

Kuldeep Yadav's introduction wreaked havoc in the South Africa lower order. He took four wickets in 4.1 overs and ran through the tail. He finished with 4-18 and South Africa lost its last six wickets for 33 runs to fall to its fourth lowest ODI total.

Siraj, Sundar and Ahmed took two wickets each.

Nobody doubted India would make light of the chase.

Shikhar Dhawan was lost early for 8, the stand-in skipper run out after a lazy mix-up with Shubman Gill.

Ishan Kishan also fell cheaply but Gill top-scored with 49 off 57 deliveries, including eight fours, and Shreyas Iyer smacked 28 not out off 23 balls. He finished the match with his second six.