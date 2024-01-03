Ind vs SA 2nd Test | South Africa wins toss, opts to bat

January 03, 2024 02:54 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - Cape Town

,

South Africa has won the toss and decided to bat against India in the second and final Test in Capre Town on January 3, 2024.

The hosts are being led by Dean Elgar, standing in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring strain during the opening Test in Centurion. This is Elgar’s last Test match.

The Proteas have made three changes, with wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs debuting, along with Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj coming in. The Indian team also made a couple of changes, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashiwn and Mukesh Kumar coming in for Shardul Thakur.

The South Africans lead the two-Test series 1-0 following an innings and 32-run conquest in Centurion.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

